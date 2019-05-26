Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey Obituary
Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey

Endwell - On May 22, 2019, Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey of Endwell, died of congestive heart failure at the Good Shepherd Village Health Center, days after her 87th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leo P. Corey, and three daughters and their families: Kathy and her spouse Stan McCray of Silver Spring MD; Joanne and her spouse Brent Boisvert of Vestal, their daughters Trinity and Elizabeth and her spouse Larry Catungal and their daughter Ada; and Karen and her spouse Chander Malik and their children Levi and Skye of New York City. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families and many friends. Born in North Adams MA, Elinor spent much of her life in western Massachusetts. In retirement, she and Leo relocated to Broome County to be near family. Elinor was a caretaker in the truest sense of the word. Wherever she found herself, she would enter whole-heartedly into the life of the community, introducing herself to newcomers, visiting friends, and making everyone feel welcomed. She was a good listener and always asked after others' families, health, activities, and travels. We will miss her smile, her laugh, and the warmth of her caring presence. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Elinor over these last months, including Home Instead, Lourdes Hospice, Mercy House, and the skilled nursing unit at Good Shepherd Village. Please consider memorial contributions to Mercy House, Lourdes Hospice, or the Good Shepherd Communities Foundation. A Funeral Mass for Elinor will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street in Endwell. Inurnment will be held in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at Church on Wednesday from 9 AM until Mass time at 10 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now