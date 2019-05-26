|
Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey
Endwell - On May 22, 2019, Elinor Giacapuzzi Corey of Endwell, died of congestive heart failure at the Good Shepherd Village Health Center, days after her 87th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leo P. Corey, and three daughters and their families: Kathy and her spouse Stan McCray of Silver Spring MD; Joanne and her spouse Brent Boisvert of Vestal, their daughters Trinity and Elizabeth and her spouse Larry Catungal and their daughter Ada; and Karen and her spouse Chander Malik and their children Levi and Skye of New York City. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families and many friends. Born in North Adams MA, Elinor spent much of her life in western Massachusetts. In retirement, she and Leo relocated to Broome County to be near family. Elinor was a caretaker in the truest sense of the word. Wherever she found herself, she would enter whole-heartedly into the life of the community, introducing herself to newcomers, visiting friends, and making everyone feel welcomed. She was a good listener and always asked after others' families, health, activities, and travels. We will miss her smile, her laugh, and the warmth of her caring presence. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Elinor over these last months, including Home Instead, Lourdes Hospice, Mercy House, and the skilled nursing unit at Good Shepherd Village. Please consider memorial contributions to Mercy House, Lourdes Hospice, or the Good Shepherd Communities Foundation. A Funeral Mass for Elinor will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street in Endwell. Inurnment will be held in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at Church on Wednesday from 9 AM until Mass time at 10 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2019