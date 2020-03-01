|
Elinora A Brazil
Vestal - Elinora A. Brazil entered into her Eternal Rest in Heaven Feb. 28. 2020: she was just 100 years young. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert E. Brazil; her father and mother, Howard and Florance Acla; her brothers, Raymond and Howard Acla of Towanda Pa; and her daughter-in- law Marilyn Brazil. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Ana Brazil; her grandchildren Joanna L. Olbrys(Brazil), and Jacob M. Brazil and his wife Amanita; and her great-granddaughter, her great love, Madeline Olbrys. Nora graduated from Towanda Central High School. After graduation she joined the Army and served in Europe during WWII. She retired from IBM with over 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Vestal where she served others and sang in the choir. Throughout her life, family was most important to her, and in her younger years she was always helping people in need. In her later years, she loved to sit on her back porch in the sun and watch the rabbits in the back yard and read. She will be missed greatly. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 4, at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home 765 Main St. Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12:30 followed immediately by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Occanum Community Church 685 Dunbar Rd Windsor, New York 13865
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020