Elisabeth Charlotte Halstead
1935 - 2020
Elisabeth Charlotte Halstead

Syracuse - Elisabeth Charlotte Halstead, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse. She was born on March 1, 1935, to Willy Robert Schwarz and Dorothea Neuhaus Schwarz in Delhi, New York. Elisabeth (Lisa) was raised in Delhi, graduated from Delaware Academy and Central School in Delhi in 1953, and graduated from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She practiced as a Registered Nurse at Walton Hospital, Walton, New York; IBM Corporation, Owego, New York; and Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania, for a combined 34 years, retiring in 1990. She resided in Owego, New York, for most of her life. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, crafting, sewing, traveling, camping, attending musical and theater performances, reading, and observing nature. She volunteered extensively for a variety of organizations and causes, including several years at the Tioga County Senior Citizen's Center in Owego.

Elisabeth is survived by her husband of over 63 years, William; her son Robert (Carolyn) Halstead; daughter Colleen (Daniel) Zeck; her granddaughter Catherine Halstead; her nieces Wendy Appleby of Davenport, NY and Susan Miglianti of Maryland, NY; her nephew David North of Wakefield, MI; and other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Mary Frohrib of Maryland NY, and niece Cindy Mathews.

Calling hours will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home, 5854 Belle Isle Road, Syracuse. A Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private. COVID19 rules will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elisabeth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home
OCT
9
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home
