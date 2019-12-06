|
|
Elizabeth A. Halm
Vestal - Elizabeth A. Halm (Bette, Betty, Nanny), 84 of Vestal died unexpectedly on December 5, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center with her loving and devoted grandchildren, Kyle Halm (Spouse; Denise), Ashlee McNally (Spouse: Shane), Elizabeth Chase, Gregory Chase, and devoted family friend, Maura Antalek (Spouse: Rob) by her side.
She is survived by her children, Walter Halm, Jr. and Laura Chase. She is also survived by grandson Anthony Halm. She has four great grandchildren, Nicholas and Lucas Halm, Joseph Levesque, and Rylee McNally. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Galligan and sisters in law, Irene and Lois Kropp, and many nieces and nephews. She was devoted to each and every one of her family, dear friends, and all whom she came across in her life. Whether it be a smile, a hug, her ear to listen, advice to give, or just her hospitality- Elizabeth touched the lives of all she she came into contact with, leaving her legacy as role model to many for years to follow.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jean and William Kropp. Her loving husband of 52 years, whom she is now reunited with, Walter Halm, Sr, her mother and father in law, Paul and Elsie Halm, her brothers, William and Robert Kropp, brothers in law Daniel Galligan, Lee Rein, and Alfred Maresca, sisters in law: Patricia Kropp, Hilda Rein, and Gertrude Maresca.
She was a proud graduate of Aquinas High School in the Bronx and recently attended her 65th high school reunion with her dear friend since the age of 13, Adele Smalley, last year.
She worked alongside her husband as he practiced law in Owego for 23 years, especially those he served as a Law Guardian. Together they also advocated for Megan's Law.
Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 12 noon. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.
In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, or to a .
"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall soft upon your field, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019