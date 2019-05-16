|
Elizabeth A. Klossner
Owego, NY - Elizabeth A. Klossner, 78, of Owego, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was predeceased by husband John F. Klossner, Jr. and brother Roy Eiklor. She is survived by her three children Jack (Lynn) Klossner, Linda Shumway and Barry (Cindy) Klossner; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, John Eiklor and Bruce Eiklor. She loved cooking and feeding wild life from her back yard. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made to Elizabeth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 16, 2019