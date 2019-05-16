Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Klossner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Klossner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. Klossner Obituary
Elizabeth A. Klossner

Owego, NY - Elizabeth A. Klossner, 78, of Owego, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was predeceased by husband John F. Klossner, Jr. and brother Roy Eiklor. She is survived by her three children Jack (Lynn) Klossner, Linda Shumway and Barry (Cindy) Klossner; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, John Eiklor and Bruce Eiklor. She loved cooking and feeding wild life from her back yard. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made to Elizabeth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now