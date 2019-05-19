Elizabeth A. Mack



Endwell - Elizabeth (Betty) A. (Nolan) Mack, age 91, passed away on May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Liz/Betty was born in Carbondale, Pa, one of three children. She graduated from Carbondale, Pa High School as Class Valedictorian. She enjoyed reading and never lost her love of knowledge, her moral compass, or her wit. Betty's greatest love and joy was spending time with family and friends. She worked as an office manager at JC Penny until she met and married James R. Mack. They moved shortly thereafter to Binghamton, New York, where as devoted parents they raised five loving children on Moffatt Avenue, Anne (Nancy)/Wayne Rounds, Joseph/Rose Mack, James/Lisa Mack, Robert/Celeste Pazzaglini-Mack, and Suzanne/Michael Finger. After her husband's untimely death, in 1975, Betty worked for the Four County Library System for many years as the business manager until she retired at age72 and then worked part time as a controller for a private business until age 87. Betty enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, the Holy Land, Egypt, Mexico and many places in the US including Alaska and Hawaii. Betty was predeceased by her parents Thomas / Elizabeth Nolan, her brother Joseph Nolan, her grandchildren Jack Rounds and John Mack, and friend Richard Fairchild. She is survived by her brother Richard / Joanne Nolan and her sister in law Janet Nolan. Betty had twenty wonderful grandchildren, Elizabeth Cole, Jack Rounds, April MacNamee, Mason Rounds, Amanda Rounds, Abigail Rounds, Halley Patak, Ellyn Rounds, Kelly Mack, Chris Mack, Ryan Mack, Kevin Mack, James Mack, Erin Slavik, John Mack, Kerry Mack, Connor Mack, Colin Mack, Lawson Finger and Nolan Finger. Betty also had 14 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Sebastian, Aida, Seamus, Van, Blaire, Nolah, Keegan, Jack, Rylan, WaLynn, MacAllister, Quinn, Mason Jr. and three more on the way as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Betty was deeply faithful and never missed her rosary or the many prayer cards she read daily to honor and remember all who went before her. The Family wishes to thank Lourdes Hospital Hospice and Mercy House for making her last days comfortable, warm, loving and giving our family precious time with her in her final days. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20th from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the foundation named in honor of her Grandson, the John Mack Foundation, 1 Telegraph St, Binghamton NY 13903 www.JohnmackFoundation.org or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North Mc Kinley Avenue, Endicott NY 13760 www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2019