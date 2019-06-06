Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Cascade Valley Church
Cascade Valley Road
Windsor, NY
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Majors


1945 - 2019
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Majors Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Majors

Windsor - Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Majors, 73, went into the waiting arms of her Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Majors. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Roy & Patty Coutts; stepchildren Christy (Charles) Moore, Kenneth (Pam) Majors, Jr., Curtis (Rebecca) Majors, Dennis Majors, Amy (Andy) Tess and Robin Majors; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Albert & Nina Glastetter and their family. She was a lifetime member of the Cascade Valley Church of Christ in Christian Union in Windsor.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2pm at the Cascade Valley Church on Cascade Valley Road in Windsor. A lunchun will follow at the one room schoolhouse just down the road. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cascade Valley Church Scholarship Fund, 638 Atwell Hill Road, Windsor, NY 13865
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 6 to June 7, 2019
