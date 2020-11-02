Elizabeth (Betty) Allen



Endicott, NY - Elizabeth (Betty) Allen, 97, of Endicott, NY was called home by our Lord on October 31, 2020. Born the daughter of Cecil and Beatrice Foote on July 25, 1923 she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Harold S. Allen, in October of 1987. Thereafter, she remained a wonderful companion and caregiver to her Mother, Beatrice, until her death at the age of 101 in 2001. Others who passed before her were her brother, Arthur Foote, sister Barbara Putrino, two sons-in-law, Lee Vanderpool and Joseph Pirozzi, several nieces, nephews and many sisters and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Harold (Dick) and Kathleen Allen, daughter, Marilyn (Vanderpool) Pirozzi, grandchildren Michael (Dara) Vanderpool, Lori (Allen) Williams, Mark (Michelle) Allen, ten great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Mitchell, Grace, Bailey, Gavin and Reed Vanderpool, McKenna and Nolan Williams and Thomas and Daniel Allen as well as several nieces and nephews. Before she retired Betty spent many years working at Kroehlers in Binghamton and the Broome County Office on Aging. Betty loved her family and was happiest when cooking for them and all were gathered. She was always very sweet and kind. Her family will greatly miss her but are thankful for the love and wonderful memories she left with us. During her last three years she was a resident of Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Vestal. Due to Covid-19 the family has opted for a private graveside service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store