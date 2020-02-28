|
|
Elizabeth Ann Wagner
Afton - Elizabeth Ann Wagner, 39, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City after an extended illness. Liz was born on July 23, 1980 in Oceanside, NY, daughter of Richard and Barbara (Farndell) Wagner.
Liz loved her family. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed making custom artwork for friends and special people.
She is survived by her parents, Rick and Barb Wagner, and her sister and brother-in-law, Kristine and Dave Ingber. Liz was predeceased by her brother, Erik Wagner, who she missed dearly; and her beloved dog, Ducky.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, honor Liz's memory through random acts of kindness. Share condolences and memories with her family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020