|
|
Elizabeth Anne Benesch
Binghamton - Elizabeth Anne Benesch, 89, of Binghamton died peacefully in her home, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019. Her husband Carlton, son Paul and daughter Karen predeceased her. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Susan Clancey, son, Mark, grandchildren, Terra Henderson, Anthony Clancey and loving friend Ms. Renee King. She enjoyed spending time with her family and relatives. Elizabeth was very kind to everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted at the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. A private memorial service will held in the future.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019