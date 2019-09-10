Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Marie" Baer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Marie" Baer Obituary
Elizabeth "Marie" Baer

Conklin -

Elizabeth "Marie" Baer, 85 of Conklin, NY peacefully joined her husband and love of her life, Luther (Lou) Baer on September 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Lou, her parents Ralph and Dorothy Weeks, in laws Ted & Anna (Betty) Baer, sister Fronia & Stan Mulcahy, brother Ralph Weeks Jr., sister & brother in law Sue & Red Birtch, brother in laws Ted Baer and Ed Sullivan, & her beloved cat Dixie. She is survived by her son Glenn & Cindy Baer, daughter Denise & John Solan, grandchildren Kyle & Greg Baer, Chloe Solan; great-grandchildren Amelia Gibbons & Maximus Baer; sister Beverly Sullivan & sister in law Carole Baer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marie retired from Susquehanna Valley High School. Marie & her husband belonged to the Binghamton Boat Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Silver Linings Memory Care or the BC Humane Society. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10am until 11am. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. Burial will be in Shawsville Cemetery in Conklin, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now