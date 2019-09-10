|
|
Elizabeth "Marie" Baer
Conklin -
Elizabeth "Marie" Baer, 85 of Conklin, NY peacefully joined her husband and love of her life, Luther (Lou) Baer on September 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Lou, her parents Ralph and Dorothy Weeks, in laws Ted & Anna (Betty) Baer, sister Fronia & Stan Mulcahy, brother Ralph Weeks Jr., sister & brother in law Sue & Red Birtch, brother in laws Ted Baer and Ed Sullivan, & her beloved cat Dixie. She is survived by her son Glenn & Cindy Baer, daughter Denise & John Solan, grandchildren Kyle & Greg Baer, Chloe Solan; great-grandchildren Amelia Gibbons & Maximus Baer; sister Beverly Sullivan & sister in law Carole Baer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marie retired from Susquehanna Valley High School. Marie & her husband belonged to the Binghamton Boat Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Silver Linings Memory Care or the BC Humane Society. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10am until 11am. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. Burial will be in Shawsville Cemetery in Conklin, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019