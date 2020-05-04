Elizabeth "Betty" Bates
Little Meadows - "And though she be little, she is fierce" Elizabeth (Betty) Bates passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday May 2, 2020 after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer. A fight, however, that she did not succumb to easily. Betty was strong and determined to live her life as fully as possible. Betty was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her son, Greg Bates and her daughter, Michelle (Brian) Middendorf, as well as her brothers, Joe, Dan (Julie), and Vito (Pam) Longo. Betty was the proud grandmother to five grandkids who loved her dearly. She was a rock steady fixture in the family's lives and will be greatly missed. Betty had an infectious personality and a quick wit. Throughout her many years working and living in her small town community, she became a friend and confidante to many. She also regularly assumed the role of "second mom" to many of her children's friends. Betty was caring and nurturing to all of those around her. A private celebration for the family will be held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Betty's family may be made at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 5, 2020.