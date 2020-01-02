Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Owego, NY - Elizabeth "Betty" Batley, 93, of Owego, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Fred; sister, Ruth; cousin, Rev. Robert Pauli, and her parents William and Freda (Pauli) Maronde. She is survived by her cousins, Roy and Vee Pauli, as well as many good friends and neighbors, including John and Carol Howard. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego, with Rev. Carolyn Gillette officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 10:45. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Tioga County Rural Ministries 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences to Betty's family may be made to www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
