Elizabeth (Betty) Behan Marcy
Fort Myers, FL - Elizabeth (Betty) Behan Marcy passed away surrounded by family on February 6th, 2020. Betty was born in Binghamton, NY February 11th, 1923, the daughter of Dr. William A. Behan Sr. and Emma Leary Behan. Betty was the oldest of three siblings, Helen Behan Anderson and William Behan Jr., both of whom preceded her and Thomas Behan of New Canaan CT.
Betty was married to Robert C. Marcy in 1986, and they spent many happy retirement years between their homes in Greene, NY, and Fort Myers, FL. Bob preceded Betty in 2005.
Betty graduated from Binghamton Central High School and The College of New Rochelle. She taught art at BCHS and later worked for Burt's Department Store in Endicott, NY as an advertising art director. As an artist, she exhibited her works in galleries and shows throughout her life. Betty was an avid golfer and bridge enthusiast who enjoyed travel, friends, and family.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son, Christine Fay of Johnson City NY, and Richard Lundstrom of Boston MA from her first marriage to Carl William Lundstrom (d. 1997). Her extended family includes her son-in-law David Fay, four grandchildren Molly Fay, Ben Fay, Kelly Fay, and Lindsey Pigeon and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral plans are private. In Memorium donations can be made to the https://www.cancer.org/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020