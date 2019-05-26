|
Elizabeth Bowell-Drake
- - On May 20, 2019 our loving mother of 8 children, Elizabeth Bowell-Drake, sadly passed way after a brave battle with her health over the years.
She was predeceased by her mother Jeanne Bowell in March, Survived by her father; Leroy Bowell, siblings; Mike Bowell (Josephine), Tim Bowell (Terri), Bonnie Bowell (Celia Cotton), Dawn Bowell (Sean Valenta) and children; Jon Hauer, Kris Hauer, Madison Drake (John Opeil), Katie Drake (David Mutz), Noelle Drake, Douglas Drake, Kase Drake, Eryk Warner, and beloved dogter Leia. A special thank you to her god mother/aunt Jo-Anne Yarnovich, loving friend Sharlene Robinson and cousin Nicole Perhach for always being there for her.
Beth was a kind person always helping people in need. She had many people close to her that viewed her as a second mother, she never let anyone leave her house hungry.
We will be having a celebration of Beth's life on Tuesday May 28th at 10am at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home 326 Prospect St. Binghamton where the family will receive friends Tuesday 8-10 AM. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Beth's name to Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org).
Kindly share your reflections of Beth on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2019