Elizabeth Braidwood Morrison
Elizabeth Braidwood Morrison

Binghamton - "Sheila" Elizabeth Braidwood Morrison of Binghamton NY passed in peace on June 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Ayr Scotland, she was a long time resident of Binghamton and New York City. She was the daughter of the late James D Morrison and Mary M (Brown) Morrison. Sheila retired from IBM Binghamton and Bank of America New York City. She spent the rest of her years giving her a love and time to her ever grateful family, and proudly donating her quilting art to her church, Trinity Memorial. In addition to her parents, Sheila was pre deceased by her brother H. Melville Morrison and her nephew Bryan J Morrison. Sheila will be cherished and remembered by her family, Karen, John, Alexia, Kirstie, Shelbey and Cory Burton, Braidy and Katherine Brown, Shauna Morrison and Debra Morrison. She will also be fondly remembered by her friends far and wide that she held so dear. Graveside services will be held on Friday June 12th at 12:00 Noon at the Chenango Valley Cemetery in Hillcrest. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chenango Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
