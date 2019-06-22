|
Elizabeth C. Murray
Binghamton - Elizabeth (Betty) Murray 92, of Binghamton NY passed away after a short illness on Wednesday morning, June 19th at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Murray Sr., son, Jack Jr. and infant daughter. She was also predeceased by her parents, Jerome and Mary DeWitt, her sisters, Genevieve Gillen, Margaret Hill and Ann Bahl. She worked for several years at NY Telephone Company until she started her family. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Grogan and her son, Robert Gould Jr., Patricia Williams and her daughter Katie (Ryan) McManus, her son, Charlie (Courtney) Williams, Theresa Murray and Colleen Murray, son, Kevin Murray (Lisa Stanz-Hill), his sons, Kyle Murray, Ryan (Shannon) Murray, and daughter, Kelsey(Jeremiah Terwilliger) and daughter in law, Colleen Reardon Murray and Patti Murray. Also, a special niece, Sharon Raymond and several nieces and nephews. Surviving great grandchildren are Brady and Mya McManus, Clara Williams and soon to arrive Terwilliger twin girls. Betty was a long-standing member of St. John and Andrew's parish. Her and Jack were proprietors of Swat Sullivan's, a much loved South Side establishment. The family would like to thank her aide, Vicki Kelly, who took loving care of her and treated her like her own Mom. Also, thanks to her wonderful neighbors at Lincoln Court, Sharon and Tammy, who always watched out for her and shared many laughs and treats. A big thank you to the staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital and Elizabeth Church Manor. The tender, loving care she received at Elizabeth Church Manor in her last days was so appreciated by her family. A special thank you to Nurse Tina and aides at Elizabeth Church Manor who showed true compassion, sympathy and love. Betty loved her Irish Heritage, chocolate candy, sweets, cold beer, Friday night card games and all her family and friends. We know our Dad and brother met her at the pearly gates with open arms. We will miss you, Mom!! You were one of a kind!! A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Betty's memory may be made to Broome County Office for the Aging, 60 Hawley Street, Binghamton NY 13901 or Broome County Council of Churches, Ramp It Up Program, 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.
