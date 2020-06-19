Elizabeth (Betty) DempseyBinghamton - On June 16, 2020 Elizabeth (Betty) Jane (Sullivan) Dempsey passed away peacefully at the age of 94.Elizabeth was born in Binghamton NY to Thomas and Lela (Bowman) Sullivan.She graduated from Binghamton Central High School and Plattsburgh State Teachers College with a degree in Home Economics and taught in the Binghamton School District.She married her beloved husband John J. Dempsey on July 30, 1949. John passed away in 1997 and she dearly missed him every day.Her life was devoted to her Catholic faith and her family. Her children were her pride and joy; her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. She taught us to love God and each other, to be kind and thankful, to dance and sing, to picnic in the backyard and be family. Some of her happiest times were during our family celebrations. Her reminder " be good, be sweet and be Holy" will stay with us always.She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Richard and Thomas Sullivan, her sister Lela Kresge, brother in law William Dempsey, sister in law Margaret Shanahan, niece Sharon Sullivan and nephew William Shanahan.Elizabeth is survived by 7 children, Joseph (Maria), Robert (Gina), Patricia, Donald (Beth Anne), Richard, Kevin (Laurie), Karen (Kevin) Reedy, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren (soon to be 6), her sister in-law Bette Godbout and many nieces and nephews.We will be forever grateful for the loving care given to Mom by our brother Kevin, sister in law Laurie and their children.A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest.Expressions of sympathy in Betty's memory may be made to St. Paul's Church, 15 Doubleday Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or to St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 250 Bebout Avenue, Stirling, NJ 07980.