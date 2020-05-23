Elizabeth Emily Meewes
Halsey Valley - Elizabeth Emily Meewes, 86 of Halsey Valley, NY, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at Elderwood of Waverly, NY where she had been residing. She was born on June 13, 1933 in Edgewater, NJ, the daughter of John and Theresa (Stefka) Zemanek. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Richard Meewes on August 17, 2019; also her brothers, John, Steve, Frank and Joseph; and her sisters, Eleanor and Theresa. She is survived by her sister, Margie Graizzaro; her Goddaughter, Marie Sarubbi; along with many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and their families.
Private services will be held at Richards Funeral Home, Owego, NY. Interment will be in Halsey Valley Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 23 to May 24, 2020.