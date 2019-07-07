|
Elizabeth F. Antalek
Vestal - Elizabeth "Betty" Antalek, age 93, of Vestal, passed away peacefully at home on July 4. 2019 with her family by her side. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Ferdinand Antalek; her infant son, Ronald Antalek; and her son, Richard Antalek. Betty was also predeceased by her parents, Edward and Clara Bennett; sister, Virginia Vargason; and brother-in-law, Jack Vargason. First and foremost, Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Betty had an infectious smile and beautiful spirit throughout her entire life. She was a master seamstress for many years and enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, playing cards and shopping with her girls. Betty is survived by her children, Fredric (Tess) Antalek, Karen (Mike) Butler, Stephen Antalek (Kenny Holland), Kenneth Antalek, Wendy (Geoffrey) Walsh, Donald Antalek and Lisa Seery. Betty is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece and nephews. The family would like to thank the Lourdes Hospice nurses, aides and Dr. Dean and his staff, for their warm and compassionate care to Mom. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main Street, Vestal. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019