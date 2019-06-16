|
Elizabeth H. (Betty) Blewett
Formerly of Windsor - Elizabeth H. Blewett (Betty) formerly of Windsor, NY passed away in Avon Park, FL. She was received into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life Norman R. Blewett on April 4, 2019.
She was born to the late Kenneth C. and Helen M. Rickerson on June 28, 1928 in Walton, NY. She was predeceased by her sister Ardelia, brothers, Kenneth, Alva and Robert. She was also predeceased by Phillip Youngs a family friend she considered to be her fifth son. She is survived by her loving children, four sons and two daughters. Gary (Brenda), Jon (Nancy), Brian (Faye), Kevin (Sandy), Susan (Gene Cline), Julie (Ernie Kleinlein), 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and her lifelong best friend Madeline Nemcek.
Betty resided in the Windsor home she and Norman shared for 67 years. She was a member of the Windsor Presbyterian Church for over 55 years where she served as an Elder and was very involved with the ladies circle. She was also a member of the Bartonville Grange for over 60 years and served proudly as a Republican Committee woman for several years.
Betty greatly loved and was devoted to her family and friends. She loved to garden, sew, cook and bake. Her pies, biscuits and homemade ice-cream were favorites of everyone who ever ate at her table. Her homemade maple syrup was simply the best!
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22nd, 11am at the Windsor Presbyterian Church, 99 Main Street, Windsor, NY. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at the South Windsor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Windsor Presbyterian Church or The .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019