Elizabeth (Betty) Herceg
Endicott - Elizabeth (Betty) Herceg, 82 of Endicott, passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ideal Senior Living Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Agnes Szedlock; her brother, Michael Szedlock. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Bernard F. Herceg; four children, Karen (Don) Mastro, James M. (Sally) Herceg, Bernie, Jr. (Rachael) Herceg, Mary Herceg; thirteen grandchildren, Angela (Brett) Walter, Julia (Carl) Paccio, Christa (Mitchell) Willie, Dominica Mastro; Noelle, Lucie and Michael Herceg; Alexis and Isabella Herceg, Connor, Noah, Logan and Emma Delery; seven great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Herceg; her sister-in-law, Judy (Rick) Matos; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty served St. Joseph's Parish Family in Endicott for 50 years as an Organist, Choir Director and Secretary. The family would like to thank the staff of Rose Court at Ideal Senior Living Center for their loving and compassionate care. In accordance with the current health guidelines, Funeral services were held privately at St. Joseph's Church, Endicott. Entombment was in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Betty Herceg, may be made to St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020