Johnson City - Elizabeth "Betty" Hiza Maggio of Johnson City, died peacefully at her home on March 30, a month shy of her 95th birthday. Born on April 30, 1925, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Cosmo, in 1994. She is survived by her six children, Michael (Lorrie) Maggio of Raleigh, NC, Cosmo Jr. (Jean) Maggio of Port Crane, NY, Sally (Russell) Kino of Mililani Town, HI, Mary (Alan) Walker of Oxford, MA, Gary Maggio (Idarmis Martin) of Bradenton, FL and Rose (Martin) Dooley of Johnson City, NY. Six grandchildren - Dawn (Jeff) Graham of Harpursville, NY, Jennifer Riga of Chesapeake, VA, Kyle (Kristin) Kino of Oahu, HI, Lauren (Noli) Talaroc of Maui, HI, Jason (Ashley) Maggio of Waxhaw, NC and Eric (Jennifer) Maggio of Garner, NC. 10 Great Grandchildren - Brittany and Dakota Anderson, of NY, Payton and Tyler Graham of NY, Sophia and Jonathan Maggio of NC, Kaleb and Kyson Kino, Kendyl and Rylee Talaroc of HI. Also predeceased by brothers and sisters George (Mary) Hiza, Paul Hiza, Martin (Carole) Hiza, Anna (Mike) Lucik, Joseph (Marge) Hiza, Jennie (Eddie) Prohotsky, Olga (Pete ) Fetcinsko, Charles (Doris) Hiza, Edward Hiza, John (Anna) Gallas. Survived by a sister, Ruth Hiza, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and special neighbors and friends. Betty worked at the EJ factory for 10 years and then was a stay at home mom raising her six children. She returned to work in 1960, and retired from Endicott Coil with 28 years of service in 1988. She was also an Oakdale Mall morning walker from 1990 until 2018. Betty will always be remembered for her baking legacy, especially her strudel baking, and her love of cardinals. Memorial services will be held at a later date from the J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St., Johnson City, NY. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Betty's daughter, Mary, for being her companion and carekeeper over the last two years. In addition, a special thank you to Lourdes Hospice for their assistance over the last two weeks. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Betty's memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice in memory of Betty. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020