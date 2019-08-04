|
Elizabeth J. Hill
Endwell - Elizabeth (Betty) J. Hill of Endwell NY (formerly of Bonita Springs FL, Utica NY and Niagara Falls NY) died on Monday July 29 at the Good Shepherd Village Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born on September 3, 1929 in Monroe, Michigan. Betty is predeceased by her parents Henry & Catherine Schasberger and her sisters Margaret Mae and Sharon. She is survived by her husband Donald E. Hill of 67 years, her sons Robert of Aurora Co, Douglas of Sarasota Fl, her daughter Deborah of Elmira NY and her four grandchildren Ashley, Sarah, Jack and Elizabeth. Betty graduated from St. Mary's High School (1947) in Niagara Falls NY. She obtained her B.S degree in Nursing from Niagara University (1951) and her Master Degree from Scranton University. She retired from a nursing career that included teaching surgical nursing, various nursing supervisory positions and Director of Nursing at Binghamton General Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday August 24 at 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 23, 2019