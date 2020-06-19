Elizabeth J. Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. Miller

Vestal - Elizabeth (Betty) Miller, 94, of Vestal, NY, passed peacefully on June 18th. She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Michael), Beverly (Michael), her grandchildren, Deanna, Brad (Kristin), Katie and Kristie (James), great grandchildren Oliver and Kaiden. She is also survived by a sister in law Jane Riechers, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 11 AM, with services to follow at 12 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal, NY. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved