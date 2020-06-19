Elizabeth J. MillerVestal - Elizabeth (Betty) Miller, 94, of Vestal, NY, passed peacefully on June 18th. She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Michael), Beverly (Michael), her grandchildren, Deanna, Brad (Kristin), Katie and Kristie (James), great grandchildren Oliver and Kaiden. She is also survived by a sister in law Jane Riechers, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 11 AM, with services to follow at 12 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal, NY. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell.