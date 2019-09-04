Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1321 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1321 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY
1946 - 2019
Elizabeth Jean Ciacelli Obituary
Endicott - passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Emily Harrison; brother Matthew Harrison. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Chris; children Adam and Olivia Ciacelli and their daughter Audrey; Caleb Ciacelli; Carmella Ciacelli; Hannah Ciacelli; brothers and sisters Mark (Diane) Harrison, Patricia Jones; Mike Harrison; Joann Harrison; Danny (Dina Basso) Harrison; several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth suffered with MS for 21 years and she is now at peace. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 3pm, at the First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Road, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2pm until the time of the service at First Baptist of Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's memory to the MS Society, 457 State St, Binghamton, NY 13901 or First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
