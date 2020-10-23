Elizabeth Jean MarthensEndwell - Elizabeth Jean Marthens (nee Cairns) formerly of Endwell, NY., Tarpon Springs, FL. and Kingston, MA., passed away at the age of 96, at the Inn at Silver Lake in Kingston on Wed. October 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years William Edgar Marthens and parents Kenneth and Ann Cairns.She is survived by her son Thomas and Karen Marthens, her daughter Lisa and Sergio Espinoza. Grandchildren Joshua Marthens and Susanne Zipay, Dulcie and Marc Malizia and Isabella Espinoza. Great grandchildren, Rori and Graziano Malizia , along with many nieces, nephews and cousins."Jean" as she was fondly known, was a proud graduate of U-E High School class of 1942. She was also a graduate and member of the Realtor's Institute and a member of the National Association of Real Estate Boards and took great pride in finding the perfect home for families locally and internationally, and remained friends with many.During WWII, Jean worked at IBM Endicott excelling in graphic design and engineering changes for the industry.Jean loved cooking and baking and was well known for her dinner parties. Never shying away from new and different recipes, her friends and family were treated to a wide variety of dishes.A love of camping and the outdoors led to well over forty years of summers spent on Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks, always with style.Jean, her husband "Ed" and their children traveled extensively in the US. After retirement, the high school sweethearts traveled throughout Europe and Canada, before settling in Tarpon Springs.Committal services will be held Thursday 11 am at Riverhurst Cemetery, East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Wednesday from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.