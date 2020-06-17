Elizabeth "Betty" Kratochvil



Endicott - Elizabeth "Betty" Kratochvil. 86, of Endicott, NY, peacefully may her way to Heaven be reunited with family and friends after a long fight on June 16, 2020. Betty is survived by her Husband John of 66 years, her daughter Cheryl, son Michael, and his wife Deb. Betty had three loving grandchildren, Nicolette, Zachary, and Michenzy, three sisters, Carol, her husband Jack, Ann Marie, her husband John, and Helena. Betty also has numerous nieces, and nephews who all loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents John and Ann, her sister Rita, and brother Jimmy.



Betty was a life long resident of Broome county and was always active in the community. She was a life member of the West Corners Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and retired from the Union-Endicott School System. Betty was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott NY. Betty enjoyed anything outdoors, cooking, baking, and living life to the fullest, she was quick witted and a wonderful story teller. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, and playing cards games and bingo. Betty loved Cypress Gardens in Florida, and Walt Disney World.



Betty was a graduate of Binghamton Central HS where she met her Husband John which grew into a lifetime journey, and all the way to the end he never left her side. Even during these trying times John never missed a day without a window visit. Betty and John traveled the country with their RV, spent numerous years wintering in Florida where they both made life long friends and memories.



In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Mercy House, of Endicott NY.



Viewing will be at St. Joseph's Church, Endicott on Saturday June 20th at 9:15am followed by a Mass at 10:00 am.









