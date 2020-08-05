1/1
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Setzer

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Setzer

Binghamton - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Setzer, 89, of Binghamton, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Setzer and her parents Ted and Dorothy O'Donnell. She is survived by her children, Veronica and Richard Palmer, Myrtle Beach, SC and Bruce Lake and Kim Hoelle, Binghamton; her step-children, Donna Mahar, Dana Fitzgerald, Patricia Gorman, Walter Kutney, Gerald Setzer, Jr., and Douglas Setzer; fifteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren including Tommy Turner and a very special granddaughter, Marceil and Daniel Turner. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Binghamton, a member of American Legion Post 80 Auxiliary, and a member of the First Ward Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed cruises, traveling, dancing, movies, eating at restaurants, gardening and shopping at Boscov's. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 noon. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
