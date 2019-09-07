|
Elizabeth "Liz" LaVena
- - Elizabeth "Liz" LaVena, 102, died September 4, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert, and daughter, Carole.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Thomas) Green, grandsons, David Green and John (Cindy) Green, great granddaughters, Cassie, Miranda, Reagan and Kendall.
Liz was a retired nurse and sales clerk at Bloomingdale's in NYC. She was an avid volunteer in the Southern Tier.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd., Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019