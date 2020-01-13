|
|
Elizabeth M. Durkot
Binghamton - Elizabeth M. Durkot (Betty) passed away on 11 January 2020 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott New York ten days prior to her 94th Birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Stephen Durkot. She was also predeceased by her Mother Mary McLean and Sister Irene McLean. She is survived by her son Martin, wife Sung Rae and grandson Stefan Mikhal Durkot, all from Hope Mills, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces, one nephew and many god-children. She had many loyal friends and co-workers whom she considered her extended family.
Elizabeth was a retired nurse from United Health Services after 25 years of faithful service at Binghamton General Hospital. She was a volunteer and board member of the Binghamton General Hospital Auxiliary for over 26 years, receiving the highest award being the Sterling Award for her 7,104 volunteer hours at UHS. She was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She also was one of the founding members to organize the bereavement luncheons at the Recreation Center. She will be remembered for her meticulous attention to detail in cutting the desert cakes. She also volunteered in various capacities to fulfill her volunteer service. Several young children idolized her and encouraged them to enter the medical field and some are nurses today. During her idle time, she enjoyed crocheting afghan blankets for her nieces and nephews for her to be remembered by. Elizabeth always found the time to visit family and friends who where home bound and resided in Nursing Homes, regardless of the weather conditions. Her dear friend Vera Fletcher were partners who started the "Fleurs de Amour" (Flowers with Love) where they both designed and made varieties of all silk floral arrangements for weddings, First Holy Communions and any types of occasions. We wish to thank Dr. Teran Talati, Dr. Anthony Monticello, Dr. John Dimenna, Dr. Burr and Dr. Abdelazim for the special services they provided to both of my parents. A special thank you to Dr. John Dimenna and staff members of all these doctors for their exceptional kindness. Mrs. Shirley DeLucia, a dear friend who encouraged Betty to stay busy by volunteering into her 90s and remain active. Taking Betty to appointments, grocery shopping and going out to lunch were several things Shirley did to help her friend. A special Thank you to Bill and Donna Durkot for always including her to attend family gathering events and be included on the holidays, or when they were going to be out of town. At this time a grateful thank you to Fr. Daniel Caruso, Fr. Jon Werner, Fr. Francis Kocik and Fr. Clarence Rumble and to many friends of the parish. Albert DeMarco and staff for their professional acts of kindness. The entire staff of the Mercy House with the professional caring attitude they displayed in always taking care of the patients and families first. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 8:30am until 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco and the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
My father always referred to her as "his Angel" and mom, you were mine too.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020