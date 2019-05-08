Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gilbert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gilbert Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gilbert

Owego, New York - Elizabeth M."Betty" Gilbert, 94, of Owego passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William B. Gilbert; son, William E. Gilbert. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gilbert Mayo, Owego; three granddaughters, Katherine E. Mayo (Andrew Stengel), Brooklyn, NY, Anne-Marie Mayo (Jacob Quarrell), West Roxbury, MA, Vanessa (Dan) Corson, Riverview, FL; step-granddaughter, Marcia Alvarado, Tampa, FL; three great-grandchildren. Betty was a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica, NY, Cornell University, and Syracuse University. She worked as a home economics teacher and later as a school librarian. She loved sewing and playing the piano. Graveside services will be held at the Cedarville Cemetery, Cedarville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coburn Free Library Elevator Fund, 275 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now