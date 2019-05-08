|
|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gilbert
Owego, New York - Elizabeth M."Betty" Gilbert, 94, of Owego passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William B. Gilbert; son, William E. Gilbert. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gilbert Mayo, Owego; three granddaughters, Katherine E. Mayo (Andrew Stengel), Brooklyn, NY, Anne-Marie Mayo (Jacob Quarrell), West Roxbury, MA, Vanessa (Dan) Corson, Riverview, FL; step-granddaughter, Marcia Alvarado, Tampa, FL; three great-grandchildren. Betty was a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica, NY, Cornell University, and Syracuse University. She worked as a home economics teacher and later as a school librarian. She loved sewing and playing the piano. Graveside services will be held at the Cedarville Cemetery, Cedarville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coburn Free Library Elevator Fund, 275 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 8, 2019