Elizabeth M. (Betty) Shuta
Vestal, NY - Elizabeth M. [ Betty ] Shuta 93 of Vestal, N.Y. passed quietly into the arms of GOD on Feb. 7th at 8:10 pm. She spent her last 14 days of her life at Mercy House, Endicott, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph. B. Shuta and son Gary T. Shuta both from Vestal. She is survived by; sons, Robert B. [Susan] Shuta, Brackney, PA, Joseph A. [Liliya] Shuta, Vestal, NY, Gregory J. Shuta, Tucson, AZ; daughter, Sandra C. [Jon} Woodward , Ooltewah, TN;
Sisters, Millie Breckner, Concord, NC, Frances Neschleba, Endicott, Jenny [Frank] Juodaitis, Endwell, Margaret [John] Smith, Endicott; Brothers, Frank [Donna] Duffek, Endicott, Steve [Pat] Duffek, Owego; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to her nieces Dawn Perfeitt [Duffek], Debbie Duffek and Judi Duffek for their unselfish hours of caring and love spent with "MOM" through out her final 38 days. You don't know how much it was appreciated. "Betty" lived independently and in great health until her stroke 12-30-18. She loved her only home of 69 years that she lived in and raised her 5 children. She married her sweetheart Joe in 1946 never to remarry after his death in 1982. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren filled her heart and life.
Private services for family and close friends will be held in late spring/early summer 2019. Donations in her name may be made to: Mercy House of Southern Tier, 212 McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. This hospice facility is above any standards for caring and compassion and should serve as the standard bearer for all such facilities.
Mom, you are and will forever be missed. We Love You. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Savage family at Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019