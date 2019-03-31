Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson City, NY - Elizabeth Mae Salisbury, 62, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at UHS - Wilson Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Leon H. Salisbury, Sr.; her children: Leon H. Salisbury, Jr., Ralph T. (Barb) Salisbury, Irine (Matthew) Snow, Thomas M. (Krystal) Salisbury and Matthew (Anna) Salisbury; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She worked as a school crossing guard on Pennsylvania Avenue and Vestal Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton with Rev. Robert T. Peak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019
