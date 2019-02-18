|
|
Elizabeth Margaret (Howland) Holt
Richford - Elizabeth Margaret (Howland) Holt, 93, of Richford, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Richford on January 26, 1926 daughter of the late Leonard and Tressie Howland. She was also predeceased by best friend and husband, Jay Oliver Holt; two sons, Roger E. and Jerry Lee Holt and daughter, Donna Barnum. Elizabeth was a wonderful mother who loved her children with all her heart: Patricia (Paul) Donnelly, Margaret (Arnie) Williams, Janet Ticknor, Debbie (John) Cornelius, Karen (Richard) Barriger, Sheryll (Bill) Rounsville, Kathy (Yogi) Ceurter, Jay (Lisa) Holt. She also was survived by brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Shirley Howland, and was a wonderful grandmother, great-grand and great-great grandmother to many whom she adored. A funeral service will be held 3:00pm Tuesday at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Rev. Christine Day will officiate. Friends of the family may call Tuesday 1:00 to 3:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 18, 2019