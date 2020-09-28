1/
Elizabeth (Betty) Marko
Elizabeth (Betty) Marko

Endwell - Elizabeth J. Marko, of Endwell, passed away into the arms of the Lord, Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, John Marko; her parents, Michael and Mary (Cheechalk) Merges; her brother, John Merges. She is survived by her cousins, Loretta (Jack) Curtin, Stephen (Nancy) Cheechalk, Paul Chase; also other distant relatives and dear friends in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott; a retired educator of the sixth grade at George W. Johnson Elementary School on the Northside of Endicott. Her hobbies included collecting Hummels, knitting, reading and traveling to Ormond Beach, Florida for the winter months. She was an honorary member of Western Broome Eastern Tioga Retired Educators. She served as Secretary of the Woodrow Wilson Alumni Association and was a longtime member of the YMCA taking classes to stay strong and healthy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Private burial will be held in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. At Betty's request, there will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinely Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
