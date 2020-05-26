Elizabeth Panetti
Elizabeth Panetti

Owego - Elizabeth "Betty" Panetti, 88, of Owego, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Olive Garrison; brother, Ray Garrison; two sisters, Daisy Morris, Patricia Garrison; her husband of 60 years, Patrick Panetti. Betty is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Charles Signs, David and Nancy Signs; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Worthing; six grandchildren and their spouses, Tina (Eric) Dueber, Joshua (Chris) Signs, Tim Signs, Willis (Nicole) Worthing, Sarah (Josh) Ferguson, Benjamin (Rebecca) Worthing; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Caroline Striley; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
