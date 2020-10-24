Elizabeth "Betty" RicciBinghamton - Elizabeth "Betty" C. (Ciolek) Ricci, age 90, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. Betty was born in Utica, NY, the youngest of four children. She graduated from Whitesboro H.S. and from Utica College of Syracuse University with a degree in Secretarial Science. She worked for General Electric in Utica for several years where she met her future husband Basil. At that time Betty enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing and travelling. After getting married to Basil in 1963 and relocating to Binghamton she stopped working to become a full time mother for their six children. During retirement Betty and Basil enjoyed traveling, including trips to Austria, Italy and Hawaii. Betty was a long time member of St Andrew's and Saints John and Andrew Parish where she had the opportunity of traveling to holy sites in Poland and to the Vatican. She was a member of the St. Andrew's Altar Society. Betty was also known to frequent the local bingo halls with her close friend Justina. Family gatherings were among her favorite venues, surrounded by loved ones and even enjoying an occasional Manhattan. Betty will always be remembered as a kind, nurturing, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She put her family first before herself in all cases. Basil would jokingly state he'll be sending her name to the Pope. She was a fantastic cook with many meals made from scratch. Entering her house you would be greeted with a smile and asked how's your day, are you hungry, did you eat? This was the case even in the midst of dementia. Betty loved to converse with people and very interested in their various situations, family, and travels. She would always greet you with a smile, never held a grudge, spoke from the heart, and felt there was something good in everyone. Betty is pre-deceased by her husband Basil E. Ricci, father and mother Thomas and Frances (Skrok) Ciolek, her sisters and brothers in-law Stella and John Wastowicz, Nora and Howard Devoe, and brother and sister in-law Stanley and Loretta Ciolek, brother and sister in-laws John and Marion Ricci, and Hilda and Adolph Ricci. Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Lisa Ricci, Paul and Lacy Ricci, Tom and Amy Ricci, all of Binghamton; Ruth and Michael Stutts of Chapel Hill, NC; Kate and Andrew Mierzwa of Burbank, CA; and James and Angela Ricci of Buffalo, NY. Betty had 12 wonderful grandchildren, Alyssa, Daniella, Leanna, Dominic, Gianna, Thomas, Isabella, Vivianna, John, Genevieve, Julia, and Grant Ricci, and Aaron Stutts. Betty was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a life-long friend and sorority sister, Virginia. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at The Hearth at Castle Gardens/Keepsake Village and Elizabeth Church Manor, all for caring for and comforting Betty and her family throughout such a difficult ordeal. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Ave, Binghamton, Tuesday October 27th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Tuesday from 10 am to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Birthright of Binghamton, 435 Main St Suite 126, Johnson City, New York, 13790.