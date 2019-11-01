Services
Johnson City - Betty passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. When mom left she was surrounded by family, love and laughter and walked straight into the arms of her Savior. She was predeceased by her son William F. "Billy" Salmon. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years William O. Salmon; children Elizabeth "Beth" and Jeff Smith; Carolyn and Shawn May; daughter in law Shelly Salmon; Shawn and Diana Salmon; grandchildren Ashley Smith and Michael May; step grandchildren Shawn and David Gordon; sister in law Ann Brozovic; nieces Nancy (Bryan) Beers; Jodie (Jim) Smiley; 2 grand nieces; God children Michael Patchen and Christine Wagner; 3 God grand children; 7 God great grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren; 1 step great great granddaughter and CeCe Howard her oldest friend. Betty retired from teaching from the Binghamton City School District. After retirement she was a nanny for several years as well as a substitute teacher in Johnson City and Pennsylvania. Betty was a long time member of the JC Primitive Methodist Church where she was the organist, choir director, Sunday school teacher and youth director. She was also the organist in her husband's churches in PA and also served in many positions in the district level. Betty spent her final years enjoying life at the Susquehanna Nursing Rehabilitation Center. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00am, at the Johnson City Primitive Methodist Church, 4 Ackley Ave, Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City and Monday from 10:00am until the time of the service at Primitive Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's memory to the International Mission Board, c/o Paula L. Ten Brink, 10015 Highway 40, Henagar, AL 35978.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
