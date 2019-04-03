|
Elizabeth Steadman
Binghamton - Elizabeth M. Steadman went home to her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2019. She is predeceased by her loving husband Don; brother and sister in-law Ogden and Effie Moss; sister in-law Bette Moss; and her 5 step-daughters. She is survived by her brother John Moss; beloved sister Emily Darrow; and generations of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was a proud attendee of Ross Memorial Church and had various roles in her community. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 until 2:30pm at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel; a Funeral Service and Burial will follow at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Elizabeth's name to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019