|
|
Ella Joyce (EJ) Rossi
Little Meadows, PA - Ella Joyce (EJ) Rossi, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2020. She was born in Binghamton, NY to Duane and Lucille Harden.
EJ grew up in Binghamton NY, and married David Rossi in 1948 and spent many years raising their family in Tioga Terrace Apalachin, NY. She then traveled widely in conjunction with David's long term assignments with IBM in Sweden and Brazil. Subsequent time was spent in Connecticut, Florida and South Carolina before returning to Little Meadows PA, where she lived next to her daughter Peg.
EJ loved her large extended family. She had a passion for cooking and baking, entertaining and sharing her treats with family and friends. She was a big fan of playing Bingo, cards, and the Lottery. EJ had a giving spirit. She continually gave of her time and talent and resources to family, friends, her favorite organizations and those in need.
In addition to her parents, EJ was predeceased by her beloved husband David, her sons, Darwin (Punky) and Mark, and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Loughren (Tom), Margarite (Peg) Cheney (Jeff), her grandchildren Tiffany Loughren, Shane Loughren (Audra), Jamie Mosher, Chris Cheney (Emily Curtis), her great-grandchildren Dawson, Noah, Linkin, Quentin, Declan, Rory, and Cashel, her brother Karl Harden, sisters-in-law Sarah Jenson, Grace Rossi, Ione Harden, brother-in-law Paul Rossi, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Aegis funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A Remembrance celebration of EJ's life will be held at a later date. Her desire was for any donations in her memory be directed to either The Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd. Apalachin, NY 13732. or the American Legion Post 82 1305 Riverview Dr. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020