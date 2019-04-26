Services
Port Crane - Ellen Jean Caganek, 86, of Port Crane, NY passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rudolph Caganek, sons David and Jon (daughter-in-law Elizabeth), grandchildren Janee, Matthew, Katherine, great-grandson Chase, and sister-in-law Shirley Hartmann. She was predeceased by her parents Edwin and Florence Hartmann and siblings Elizabeth Lindermann, Doris DeLong and Jerry Hartmann. At Ellen's request, burial will be private. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
