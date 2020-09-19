1/1
Ellen E. Larkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen E. Larkin

Binghamton - Ellen Elizabeth Larkin, 74, of Binghamton, New York, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Maryland. She was surrounded by family.

Ellen was born on February 02, 1946 to Francis and Elizabeth Larkin (English). Most recently, she spent her time at her home in Seminole, Florida. Ellen was a graduate of SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland. She took postgraduate courses in sports medicine and volunteered with Broome Community College athletic teams.

An enthusiastic supporter of women's sports, Ellen sponsored a girls' softball team in Binghamton, coaching and providing the team's equipment out of her personal funds. She was an avid golfer and life-long Yankees fan. Playing bingo with her friends at St. Cyril's Church in Binghamton on Friday nights was an activity she greatly looked forward to and joked that she donated her money to the church, as she rarely won.

Ellen is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Elizabeth Larkin, and her brother, Francis Marshall Larkin. She is survived by her brother, Christopher (Kip) and sister-in-law, Donna Larkin (Scharf); Sister-in-law, Judith Larkin (Hobert); and her nieces and nephews, Jessica Larkin; Mary Elizabeth Kissane (Larkin), and Christopher Larkin; as well as great nieces, Ava, Madalena, and Domenica; and great nephew, Elijah. She is also survived by many cousins.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and will be held at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved