Ellen E. LarkinBinghamton - Ellen Elizabeth Larkin, 74, of Binghamton, New York, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Maryland. She was surrounded by family.Ellen was born on February 02, 1946 to Francis and Elizabeth Larkin (English). Most recently, she spent her time at her home in Seminole, Florida. Ellen was a graduate of SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland. She took postgraduate courses in sports medicine and volunteered with Broome Community College athletic teams.An enthusiastic supporter of women's sports, Ellen sponsored a girls' softball team in Binghamton, coaching and providing the team's equipment out of her personal funds. She was an avid golfer and life-long Yankees fan. Playing bingo with her friends at St. Cyril's Church in Binghamton on Friday nights was an activity she greatly looked forward to and joked that she donated her money to the church, as she rarely won.Ellen is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Elizabeth Larkin, and her brother, Francis Marshall Larkin. She is survived by her brother, Christopher (Kip) and sister-in-law, Donna Larkin (Scharf); Sister-in-law, Judith Larkin (Hobert); and her nieces and nephews, Jessica Larkin; Mary Elizabeth Kissane (Larkin), and Christopher Larkin; as well as great nieces, Ava, Madalena, and Domenica; and great nephew, Elijah. She is also survived by many cousins.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and will be held at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, NY.