Ellen (Groh) Fischer
Irvine, CA - Ellen (Groh) Fischer, 63, of Irvine, CA was the beloved wife of Rabbi Dov Fischer and loving daughter of Robert Groh and the late Ruth (Sicherman) Groh. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Groh-Mintz.
Born and raised in Binghamton, Ellen excelled academically in the local public schools, graduating second in her high school class. Ellen and her family were devoted members of Beth David Synagogue, and Ellen was a leader in her local National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY) chapter. Ellen graduated fourth in her class from Syracuse University before moving to Los Angeles, CA where she had a 31-year career at UCLA as a widely-lauded Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified Internal Auditor. With her husband of 20 years, Rabbi Dov Fischer, Ellen was vital to the founding of their synagogue in Irvine, CA.
Ellen responded to a July 2017 diagnosis of glioblastoma with a renewed commitment to celebrating life every day. She never stopped developing her intellect in religious, professional, and personal areas of interest. She cooked elaborate meals for as long as she possibly could. She fiercely continued singing, dancing, and laughing right up until she passed away on July 2. Ellen was laid to rest in Israel on July 7.
Contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to her childhood synagogue, Temple Beth David (39 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905); to her favorite charity, Simchat Shabbat, which provides food and supplies to hospitalized patients and families in California (https://www.simchatshabbat.org/
); or to the synagogue she created with her husband, Young Israel of Orange County (https://yioc.org/
).