1/1
Ellen (Groh) Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen (Groh) Fischer

Irvine, CA - Ellen (Groh) Fischer, 63, of Irvine, CA was the beloved wife of Rabbi Dov Fischer and loving daughter of Robert Groh and the late Ruth (Sicherman) Groh. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Groh-Mintz.

Born and raised in Binghamton, Ellen excelled academically in the local public schools, graduating second in her high school class. Ellen and her family were devoted members of Beth David Synagogue, and Ellen was a leader in her local National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY) chapter. Ellen graduated fourth in her class from Syracuse University before moving to Los Angeles, CA where she had a 31-year career at UCLA as a widely-lauded Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified Internal Auditor. With her husband of 20 years, Rabbi Dov Fischer, Ellen was vital to the founding of their synagogue in Irvine, CA.

Ellen responded to a July 2017 diagnosis of glioblastoma with a renewed commitment to celebrating life every day. She never stopped developing her intellect in religious, professional, and personal areas of interest. She cooked elaborate meals for as long as she possibly could. She fiercely continued singing, dancing, and laughing right up until she passed away on July 2. Ellen was laid to rest in Israel on July 7.

Contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to her childhood synagogue, Temple Beth David (39 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905); to her favorite charity, Simchat Shabbat, which provides food and supplies to hospitalized patients and families in California (https://www.simchatshabbat.org/); or to the synagogue she created with her husband, Young Israel of Orange County (https://yioc.org/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved