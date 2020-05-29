Rev. Ellen J. Evans
Binghamton - Rev. Ellen Janice Evans, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY from medical complications related to a fall last year. She was a retired pastor of the United Methodist Church, having served churches in Central PA, including Niles Valley, Flemington Parish, Lock Haven, Mill Hall, Trinity Hummelstown, and Lewistown. She was called to provide healing and advocacy for the "lost and broken" doing so through pastoral counseling within and beyond the church walls (including time as a prison chaplain). Ellen served alongside her husband, Rev. Norman A. Evans, also a United Methodist pastor. Her witness was centered in openness, compassion for the hurting, and love for God. Her parishioners will remember she led by the words, "if you are different, we are kind."
Ellen is survived by her husband Norm, two children, Christopher Roberts, of Windsor NY, (wife Beth) and Niki Kendall of Wilmington, DE (husband Anthony), her sister, Bobbie Messina of Knoxville, TN., and her grandchildren, Lily and Ally. Also, Norm's grown children, David of Belmont, NC., Jason of Greene, NY., and Colin of Greene, NY, and grandchildren Sam, Micah, Evelyn, Juliette, and Maxwell.
Ellen was born in Syracuse, NY. She loved animals, sarcasm, expensive shampoo, and Lily of the Valley. She loved watching her husband teach, encouraging her son to take things apart and listening to her daughter sing. She never stopped learning, having graduated from Chenango Valley High School, Binghamton University (literary criticism), and Boston University School of Theology (Master of Divinity). She was an ordained elder in the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church. Returning to Binghamton after her retirement from ministry, Ellen loved her new home, spending time with her dog, and feeding the birds despite her quest to chase squirrels and racoons away from the birdseed. She will be missed by all who loved her. The Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home assisted the family. Please sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2020.