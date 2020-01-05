|
Ellen L. Quarella
Greene - Ellen L. Quarella, 95, of Greene, passed away on January 4, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd Whitmarsh and Edith Gates; 11 brothers and loving husband, Louis Quarella. She is survived by her children, David (Diane) Quarella, Linda (Gary) Ellis and Gary (Nellie) Quarella; grandchildren, Maria (Andrew) Shipman, Sarah (Joey) Quarella, Brian Bordwell and Kevin (Shawna) Bordwell, Kaitlin, Sebestian and Morgan Quarella; great-grandchildren, Haileigh Shipman, Aleise Shipman and Rylie Bordwell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ellen lived on their family farm all her life. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and family gatherings. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
A funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, January 8 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 12 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The , 2 South Clinton Street #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.Rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020