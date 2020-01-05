Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Quarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Quarella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen L. Quarella Obituary
Ellen L. Quarella

Greene - Ellen L. Quarella, 95, of Greene, passed away on January 4, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd Whitmarsh and Edith Gates; 11 brothers and loving husband, Louis Quarella. She is survived by her children, David (Diane) Quarella, Linda (Gary) Ellis and Gary (Nellie) Quarella; grandchildren, Maria (Andrew) Shipman, Sarah (Joey) Quarella, Brian Bordwell and Kevin (Shawna) Bordwell, Kaitlin, Sebestian and Morgan Quarella; great-grandchildren, Haileigh Shipman, Aleise Shipman and Rylie Bordwell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ellen lived on their family farm all her life. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and family gatherings. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

A funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, January 8 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 12 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The , 2 South Clinton Street #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.Rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -