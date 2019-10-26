Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Kicinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski Obituary
Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski

Endicott - Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski of Endicott passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on October 25. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry M. Kicinski; and her parents, Albert and Pearl Zlamal. She is survived by her two children and their spouses: her son, Daniel Kicinski, and his wife, Erika Downey, Binghamton; and her daughter, Stacey Reynolds, and her husband, Corey Reynolds, Greene; her sister, Kathy Williams, Seattle, WA; two sistersin law and a spouse: Barbara Valentino, Endicott; and Patricia and Fay Yeaw, Castle Creek; five nieces: Penny Williams (Jerry), Lesley Williams (Chris), Karen Williams (Todd), and Nicole and Lisa Valentino; and two great nieces, Cana Walker and Hayden Smith. She was employed by Broome Community College for 11 years and then the University of Hartford, from which she retired in 2017. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all. A special thank you to her sister, Kathy, and her niece Lesley for being her caregivers over the last two months and to Lourdes Hospice. A memorial service will be Held 11:00 AM Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (americancancersociety.org) and to Every Dog's Dream Adoption Center, 1270 State Highway 206, Greene, NY, 13778. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now