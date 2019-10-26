|
Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski
Endicott - Ellen M. (Zlamal) Kicinski of Endicott passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on October 25. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry M. Kicinski; and her parents, Albert and Pearl Zlamal. She is survived by her two children and their spouses: her son, Daniel Kicinski, and his wife, Erika Downey, Binghamton; and her daughter, Stacey Reynolds, and her husband, Corey Reynolds, Greene; her sister, Kathy Williams, Seattle, WA; two sistersin law and a spouse: Barbara Valentino, Endicott; and Patricia and Fay Yeaw, Castle Creek; five nieces: Penny Williams (Jerry), Lesley Williams (Chris), Karen Williams (Todd), and Nicole and Lisa Valentino; and two great nieces, Cana Walker and Hayden Smith. She was employed by Broome Community College for 11 years and then the University of Hartford, from which she retired in 2017. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all. A special thank you to her sister, Kathy, and her niece Lesley for being her caregivers over the last two months and to Lourdes Hospice. A memorial service will be Held 11:00 AM Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (americancancersociety.org) and to Every Dog's Dream Adoption Center, 1270 State Highway 206, Greene, NY, 13778. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019