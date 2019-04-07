Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Council
701 W. Main St.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Sisolak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. Sisolak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen M. Sisolak Obituary
Ellen M. Sisolak

Endicott, NY - Ellen M. Sisolak, 81, of Endicott, New York passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Mercy House. Ellen was a woman of many hats, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and great-aunt but above all else a kind and gentle woman. Daughter to Elizabeth "Wolf" Moran and Charles Moran; sister to Charlotte McQuade and Susan Moran; mother to Lisa and Chuck McQuade and adopted son and friend, Bob Lombardo; aunt to "The Boys", Jerry, John, Dan, Mark, Kevin; great-aunt to "The Kids", Jerry, Ernie, Jim, Mary, Michael, Georgia. If you called her friend, you were among many!! But the "kind and gentle woman" was for everyone. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Council, 701 W. Main St., Endicott, New York. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Marshland Road, Apalachin, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen M. Sisolak's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760, or Mom's House, 770 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790. Condolences may be made to Ellen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now