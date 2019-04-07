|
Ellen M. Sisolak
Endicott, NY - Ellen M. Sisolak, 81, of Endicott, New York passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Mercy House. Ellen was a woman of many hats, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt and great-aunt but above all else a kind and gentle woman. Daughter to Elizabeth "Wolf" Moran and Charles Moran; sister to Charlotte McQuade and Susan Moran; mother to Lisa and Chuck McQuade and adopted son and friend, Bob Lombardo; aunt to "The Boys", Jerry, John, Dan, Mark, Kevin; great-aunt to "The Kids", Jerry, Ernie, Jim, Mary, Michael, Georgia. If you called her friend, you were among many!! But the "kind and gentle woman" was for everyone. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Council, 701 W. Main St., Endicott, New York. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Marshland Road, Apalachin, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen M. Sisolak's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760, or Mom's House, 770 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790. Condolences may be made to Ellen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019