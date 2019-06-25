|
Ellen Marie Smith
Endicott - Ellen Marie Smith, 94, formerly of Waverly, NY, and of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Sunday June 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Howard Smith and her adopted Sister Rita Reed. She is survived by her 2 daughters Roberta Smith of Endicott, and Kathryn Smith of Waverly, NY. Ellen was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Endicott, and was a retired employee of the former Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY. Funeral and Interment Services will be held Wednesday at 3PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 East Main St, Endicott. Father Michael Galuppi pastor of her church will officiate. Burial will be in St James Cemetery, Waverly, NY at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2-3PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to ,262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 25, 2019