Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marie Smith


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Marie Smith Obituary
Ellen Marie Smith

Endicott - Ellen Marie Smith, 94, formerly of Waverly, NY, and of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Sunday June 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Howard Smith and her adopted Sister Rita Reed. She is survived by her 2 daughters Roberta Smith of Endicott, and Kathryn Smith of Waverly, NY. Ellen was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Endicott, and was a retired employee of the former Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY. Funeral and Interment Services will be held Wednesday at 3PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 East Main St, Endicott. Father Michael Galuppi pastor of her church will officiate. Burial will be in St James Cemetery, Waverly, NY at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2-3PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to ,262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now