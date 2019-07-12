|
Ellen R. McKay
Conklin - Ellen R. McKay, 78, of Conklin, passed away July 9, 2019 at Mercy House in Endicott. She was predeceased by her Parents, William C Smith and Evelynn G Smith, Husband Joseph G McKay Jr, Mother-in-law Ida Jordan, Brother Arthur Smith, Sister-in-law Marilyn Smith, and 2 Nephews. Ellen is survived by her Sons, Joseph McKay and George McKay, Grandson, Garrett McKay. Brother, Paul (Harriatt) Smith of Florida. Her beloved cats Ben and Jerry, Nieces and Nephews. Also Her friends who she enjoyed spending time with, Sandie and Rose, Lynne and Gail. She worked at Philadelphia Sales for many years. Ellen was a loving mother, one of strong will. She would always put others before herself. Mom will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy House for their care and comfort provided to Ellen. At Ellen's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
